McGregor ISD proposing $82 million bond, says a new junior high is a top priority

MCGREGOR, Texas — "I just think it's a really good way to invest in our community and our kids,” said McGregor resident Stephanie Thompson.

Investing in the kids — it's something McGregor ISD is aiming to do.

The district is proposing an $82 million bond.

25 News spoke to one person in our community, who says she's glad the district is thinking ahead.

"I fully support the bond that is proposed," Thompson said.

"They're doing a good job trying to be proactive and anticipating the growth that we're expected to see in the district in the next few years."

According to a presentation from the district, if approved, the maximum estimated tax impact would be an additional 28.4 cents per $100 valuation — that's compared to the current McGregor ISD I&S tax rate.

" I think it's not my decision, it's the citizens decision,” said McGregor ISD Superintendent, Dr. Travis Mutscher.

He says he believes the bond will be beneficial for the entire community.

"I feel like education is the hub of the community," Mutscher said.

"When businesses want to move somewhere they always look and say, 'How are the schools?' — if the schools aren't good, then those businesses might not work or their employees won't want to live here."

The bond proposal includes safety upgrades to playgrounds, a new agriculture barn, a nursing program space, and at the top of the list — a new junior high.

"If you've been to the junior high, it's the same junior high that I've been to in middle school!", Thompson said.

"I think that there is a clear need there, and it's just going to allow for opportunities for our kids."

Early voting is April 22 through April 30, and election day is Saturday, May 4.

"The more that they can get exposed to earlier on, I think the more successful they can be,” Thompson said.

The district tells 25 News that if the bond is passed, there will be a bond oversight committee whose responsibility is to ensure bond funds are spent on approved projects.