Mart ISD names acting superintendent following abrupt termination of former superintendent, Betsy Burnett

MART, Texas (KXXV) — “We have a wonderful superintendent with 17 year of experience in this community and wonderful leadership,” said Mart resident Mary Mann during Thursday’s school board meeting.

Last week 25 News told you about a decision in Mart ISD that left many neighbors frustrated and with several questions.

The board voted 6 to 1 to terminate current superintendent Betsy Burnett.

“This attitude will harm the students of Mart ISD and their education for the future and it will be on your shoulders."

"I am so disappointed in each of you,” Mann said.

Days later the district made this post to Facebook stating quote.

“The reasons for the board’s actions have been communicated to the superintendent since January 2024 — although the board is not at liberty to discuss personnel matters of any Mart ISD employee, a review of the board’s meeting minutes since January demonstrates the board’s efforts and work since early this year to improve the joint leadership between the board and superintendent."

Thursday night, exactly one week later, the board took action to appoint an acting superintendent.

The board voted 6-0 to appoint Len Williams as acting superintendent — Williams was the previous superintendent in the district before Burnett took over in 2019.

The decision left some neighbors frustrated — many speaking out during the public comment section of the meeting

“I’d like to know the cost — as taxpayers we want to know what the cost of this is because we’re currently having to pay a superintendent that we have sitting at home,” said one speaker and resident.

“Good luck to the interim superintendent — good luck to you guys finding a competent professional who will work for one of the lowest salaries in the county,” Mann said.

Others in the meeting encouraged the board to move forward with unity in mind.

“We need someone with experience in diversity and inclusion, someone with unwavering integrity and professionalism."

"Most importantly, we need someone who has lived and worked among us, someone from the community we serve and love,” said Mart ISD parent Alexis Alexander.

Follow Madison on social media!