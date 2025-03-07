Mart football Offensive Coordinator and Head Track coach announces departure

MART, Texas (KXXV) — Mart football offensive coordinator and head track coach Marcus Thompson announces his departure from the Panthers.

Thompson released a statement on social media:

Thompson joined the Panthers back in 2016, which resulted in a three-peat of State Championships from 2017 to 2019.

This comes after Mart head football coach Kevin Hoffman announced his retirementin January and former Robinson head coach Chris Lancaster took over as head coach.

Mart finished 9-3 and 6-1 in district play this last football season.

