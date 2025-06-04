Marlin ISD approves voluntary resignation, separation agreement with Superintendent

The Marlin ISD school board voted 6-1 to approve the voluntary resignation and separation agreement with Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson.

The board also approved engaging O'Hanlon, Demerath, & Castillo, a law firm specializing in school district matters, to assist with the superintendent search process. This decision was made during a special board meeting Tuesday night.

Madison Myers spoke with Dr. Henson after the decision.

“Working with the board, I let them know even a few years ago, my plan was to be in Marlin ISD until the completion of vision 2025 and with the release of our latest STAAR date, scores have gone up once again. I believe that right now is the right time for a board and superintendent transition" he said.

