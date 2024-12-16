Local residents could spend more on Christmas this year

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — “The most I’ve been spending right now is two to three hundred dollars," holiday shopper, Christopher Grinie.

Christopher Grinie is one of millions of shoppers this year who hit the ground running for their Christmas shopping.

With inflation raising the price of gas and groceries, Grinie said he’s keeping his list short this year.

“Save money. Because the way everything is going up, gas prices, food, and all that I kinda wanna have extra money on the side to provide for groceries, bills, and other things," said Grinie.

Data shows that this year, shoppers are expected to spend 3.4% more than they did last year, anywhere from $800 to $1000. Our 25 News reporter spent the day talking to some of our neighbors to find out how much they’ve spent on gifts.

“Money is tight. To be honest with you, I’m on a limited income, so I spend accordingly," said holiday shopper Dr. George Allen.

Dr. Allen shared that his Christmas budget is $300 for his wife and grandchildren. But one local shopper said she plans on spending a thousand dollars this Christmas.

“I have two, two grown children, in-laws and me, and that’s what’s left and several friends. In the past, it was a little less, but these days it's that much by the time it’s over," said holiday shopper Susan Cavazos.

