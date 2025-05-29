Local realtors detail housing market struggles amid Marlin water crisis

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin’s ongoing water crisis is now impacting the local housing market, with realtors reporting decreased home sales and growing concerns from buyers.



A recent week-long water outage and continued boil water notices have raised serious concerns for both buyers and sellers.

The city of Marlin currently remains under a boil water notice but water conservation measures have been reduced from stage 4 to stage 2.

“It is a difficult conversation to have with a buyer or a seller selling their house or considering a purchase when something as crucial as water is up in the air,” said Haus Realty Owner and Broker Cory Duncan.

With the city of Marlin continuing to face ongoing water issues, local realtors are sharing concerns about the impact on the local housing market.

“As a buyer, we’re going to look at all factors, and of course, something that is as prevalent in the news as water being in issue is going to weigh in on our purchase decision,” said Duncan.

Earlier this month — residents went an entire week without any water.

Leading to a state-issued disaster declaration and the arrival of two portable water tankers.

An issue that realtors like Duncan tell 25 News happens far too often.

“It’s so prevalent and so evident that it is really and truly starting to affect some of those buyer decisions,” Duncan said.

He also tells 25 News he’s seen fewer sales in the city of Marlin within the last six months —with water concerns being one of the biggest questions and concerns from local buyers.

“We have to take that into consideration, especially during a time like now, where we’re not at a resolution yet. When we’re talking about 12 months plus, years plus, it becomes something that buyers take notice of, and it does have a negative weight on home values,” said Duncan.

And Cory, like many others in our community— is hoping that something is done sooner rather than later.

“The longer that this persistence it becomes a larger and larger burden on homeowners here and their home value,” said Duncan.

The city of Marlin currently remains under a boil water notice, but water conservation measures have been reduced from stage 4 to stage 2.

