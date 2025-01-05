Local nonprofit, Team Texas K9s, to continue search for missing Troy family

TROY, Texas (KXXV) — It's been five months since the Alaska Dive Search Rescue and Recovery Team ended its search efforts for the Maynard family of Troy. Now, a local nonprofit is headed to Alaska to continue the search.



The Maynard family has been missing since Aug. 3, 2025 when it was first announced that they were on a boat that capsized in Alaska.

A local nonprofit, Team Texas K9s, has plans to continue the search for the Maynards.

The group will head out to Alaska in July and is currently accepting donations.

“We’re going to go up there and see what we can do,” said owner of Team Texas K9s, Allen Fields.

It's been over five months since 25 News first told you about a missing Troy family that got lost at sea while vacationing in Alaska.

After hours of searching, the Alaska Dive Search Rescue and Recovery team ended its search efforts for the Maynard family.

But now, a local organization based out of Troy, Team Texas K9s, has plans to continue the search.

“This is what we do,” said Fields.

Although the group has done several searches all across the country, 25 News spoke to the owner, Allen Fields, who said this one hits close to home.

“We live in Troy and our grandson is in the same class as Colton. We decided we’re going to go up, we have a special set of skills that we have on the water and a lot of equipment,” said Fields.

With plans to leave in July, the group has begun raising funds for their trip.

“This one is a little bit bigger, it's a long way to get there. We’re going to take our whole team and our equipment so it’s a little more costly,” said Fields.

The group is planning to use several resources while on their search.

“We have the cadaver dogs. We also have AquaEye, which is a device that can detect human remains underwater, there’s only a few of those in the United States. We also have the water drone, which will go 300 feet deep,” said Fields.

Fields told 25 News they would continue their search for the Maynards for as long as they can, depending on weather conditions and the amount of funding.

