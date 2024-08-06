U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for missing Troy family

TROY, Texas (KXXV) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended their search for a missing family from Troy. The Maynards, a family of four, went missing after the boat they were on capsized near Homer in south-central Alaska on Saturday.

"For those who don’t know, this sweet family of four was lost at sea on their vacation to Alaska. Mary’s parents are still there hoping to bring them home. This family is going through a lot right now," reads the GoFundMe page for the family.

The family was reportedly on vacation there. The Coast Guard found four others that were on the same vessel.

A GoFundMe created by their neighbors in Troy has raised more than $10,000 in support.

"The Maynards left a huge imprint on many people, from the laughter they brought to us, the love and family-oriented connection they provided," wrote the neighbor who organized the GoFundMe.

This is a developing story and 25 News will provide more update as they become available.

