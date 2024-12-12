La Vega preps for State semi-final round

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The La Vega Pirates defeated Sealy 48-30 last week to advance to the state semi-finals. The Pirate's offense continues to be a powerhouse, led by the duo of Bryson Roland and Kourtney Parr. They've switched to a higher gear since the postseason began.

"Kourtney, as a sophomore, has done exactly what we've asked him to do, which is manage the game and make the right decision with the football," La Vega football head coach Don Hyde said. Bryson is a special talent. He's a great running back and he just needs a little bit of a crease in there."

"After the China Spring game, we didn't run the ball very well against Gatesville, we didn't run the ball very well against China Spring, and I chastised them and challenged them after the game. Ever since then, I think we turned around the next week and rushed for almost 400 yards against Robinson," Hyde said. "It's been going ever strong ever since."

With the win last week, this is the furthest the Pirates have advanced in the playoffs since 2019, but for head coach Hyde, he doesn't see much difference from then to now.

"When you combine some key elements from your senior class, some key elements from your junior class, and sprinkle in some sophomores that are really talented football players, you usually get a pretty good group, and we kind of expected that," Hyde said.

La Vega is one win away from earning a trip to AT&T Stadium for the state championship — getting the team closer to reaching the finals and accomplishing a goal the team set at the beginning of the year.

"I think it's gonna be a situation where they get to play in a game that they've wanted to play in their entire high school career and junior high career. It's something that a high school football player — that you dream about it just to get there, and being able to do that kind of thing is very important to the kids and to our coach staff as well," Hyde said.

La Vega takes on Wimberley on Friday at Georgetown ISD Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.

Follow Shahji on social media!