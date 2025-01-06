Knauf McGregor named 2024 local employer of excellence by Texas Workforce Commission

MCGREGOR, Texas — Last year 25 news told you how Knauf invested more than $200M into the city of McGregor. Now, the company is being recognized by the state for its work.



The Texas Workforce Commission recently awarded the company the 2024 Local Employer of Excellence.

Knauf has already brought more than 160 jobs to our community.



“McGregor has been more than a home to us. The connection with the community has been through the roof,” said Knauf McGregor plant manager Val Salazer.

The company produces and distributes a wide range of fiberglass building insulation for both commercial and residential use.

“In McGregor we have a great focus on automation and manufacturing jobs,” Salazar said.

The city tells 25 News it's a company bringing a great deal of economic growth and development to the community.

“Their very first employee at this plant was born and raised in McGregor,” City of McGregor Executive Director of Economic Development Andrew Smith said

"They really make a point to be hyper-involved in their communities wherever they put a location."

“Knauf made a point that they wanted to hire as many people as they could from within Central Texas,” said Smith.

The company was recently awarded the 2024 Local Employer of Excellence by the Texas Workforce Commission.

“It’s a great acknowledgment to be recognized and to be able to be looked at in both regards for making a regional and local impact. It was very humbling,” the Human resources manager of Knauf McGregor JT Tristan said.

The company was honored for its impactful partnership that has driven economic growth and employee training.

But it's not just the local economy that's benefitting from the company's work.

“Not just providing jobs but how they treat their people is top notch. They do a homecoming tailgate for the local high school and all the alumni that come back,” said Smith.

“It’s not just insulation. It’s something that ties us together as an organization and a community as a whole,” said Tristan.

