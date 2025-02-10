'It's rewarding': The impact of Black-owned businesses in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Black entrepreneurs in Central Texas are making an impact, highlighting excellence and representation. 25 News sat with owners sharing advice and inspiration.



“I don’t want to know that I’m an African-American business, I want you to know that I’m a great business,” said the owner of Marie’s Bistro Sidney Warren.

As the month of February celebrates the impact and culture of black history, 25 News went around our community speaking to some local black business owners about their journey.

25 News sat down with Sidney Warren, the owner of Marie's Bistro, Waco Regional Airport’s first and only restaurant

“I have to be as good and greater as everyone else. That means my staff has to be good or greater than everyone else,” said Warren.

And in Falls County:

“I miss it when I’m gone, and I love it when I’m here,” said the owner of 254 Salads & More LaTrese Canada.

LaTrese Canada is the owner of 254 Salads & More, she shared with 25 news how her business is a dream come true.

“A few years ago I stopped cooking altogether. I had a family member who passed away and I wanted to do this for her,” said Canada.

Sharing the importance of having representation in our community.

“It is very important for us to be visible and show who we are, the pride about ourselves and the pride for our businesses,” said Canada.

And right next door you’ll find Alvin's House of Wings, a place dedicated to making our community feel welcomed.

“Our place is for everyone but we also wanted it to be a place for people to be able to support Black-owned businesses and find their culture there and be able to connect there,” said the owner of Alivin’s House of Wings Tarcia Hubbert.

The owners in our community are sharing advice and inspiration for our neighbors with big dreams.

“There are going to be challenges along the way but that’s a part of being an entrepreneur…figuring out how to overcome those challenges,” said Hubbert.

“It’s okay to fail, start all over, get back up and do it again,” said Canada.

“It’s not going to be easy, it’s not going to be simple, what it’s going to be is rewarding,” said Warren.

