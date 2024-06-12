'It’s just like a never ending battle.': Ways you can minimize euthanasia at the Humane Society

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Tuesday June 11th, The Humane Society of Central Texas took in 8 more dogs adding up their total to 194 onsite. For a facility with 115 kennels, that leaves the Waco Animal Shelter and the Humane Society no choice but to put down some of those dogs.



Our neighbors are paying attention to the Humane Society Facebook page with their urgent pleas for adoption and fostering.

Since March, 77 dogs have been euthanized due to lack of space at the Humane Society.

To help minimize euthanasia, you can foster adopt and volunteer at the Humane Society of Central Texas and The Waco Animal Shelter.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It’s just like a never ending battle. It’s heartbreaking,” said Natalia Torres Gonzales.

Natalia Torres Gonzalez heard an urgent plea from the humane society on fostering and adopting.

“I started seeing the posts about the crisis with the dogs in how they were running out of space and what that means,” said Torres Gonazalez.

“And it breaks my heart every time because it seems like no matter how hard they try, you know they cannot save them all,” she said.

Which is why Torres Gonzales is working to be a part of the solution, she spends time volunteering.

“When you start volunteering, they’re not just dogs behind bars,” she said.

And she started fostering dogs, but decided to adopt when she met Tony.

“He was just laying down there peacefully, even though there was a little bit of chaos around him going on,” she said.

She already had two dogs in her home, but made room for one more.

“So if you have room in your home, please give it a try. I will not lie. It may not be easy at the beginning, but it’s so worth it. And it just a matter of giving the dogs time and things will improve,” said Torres Gonzales.

The Humane Society and the City of Waco Animal Shelter are a no kill shelter, meaning 90 percent of their dogs need to find their forever home.

