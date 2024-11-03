'It was tough': Congregation returns to historic church damaged in severe May flooding

GATESVILLE, Texas — “Yeah it was tough. It was tough seeing it,” said Jeff Huckeby, pastor of Pecan Grove Baptist Church.

Back in May, 25 news told you how flood waters swept through the doors of Pecan Baptist Church.

“Ruined everything,” said Huckeby.

With nothing left behind, the church was forced to relocate for more than four months.

But with the help from neighbors all over Central Texas, Pecan Grove is officially welcoming its members back and celebrating its "Return from the Flood."

“We had help from the community and help from other churches and donors. We were able to get it all repaired, it took 5 months but we finally got here today,” Huckeby said.

The church was established in 1882 and has survived many storms, but none like the one seen in May.

“But this one came up so high that it closed off both of the bridges right here off of the highway. It was pretty bad,” said Huckeby.

As doors opened up again, some neighbors were recognized for their hard work and dedication to getting the church back on its feet.

As the seats finally become full again and songs of victory fill the air, it’s the support from our community that the church says they’ll never forget.

“We appreciate the community. The outpour and the response and everything was a big encouragement. It just shows that we’re doing what we need to be doing here,” said Huckeby.

The church was able to raise more than $55,000 in flood recovery donations from the community.

