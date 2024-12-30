'It was perfect': A beloved local Christmas light display finds a new home at Karem Shriners of Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Schmidt family recently announced it would be putting an end to its popular Christmas light display after more than two decades. Now, Karem Shrinersof Waco will be giving the lights a new home.



After more than two decades, the Schmidt family recently announced it would be the last year of their beloved Christmas light display in McGregor.

Now the display has a new home at Karem Shriners in Waco.

The display will be open next holiday season and located off of 400 Karem Circle in Waco.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Sometimes you don’t know what you do until you don’t do it anymore, people are coming forward to thank us now,” said McGregor homeowner Lana Schmidt.

Lana and Roger Schimidt recently announced it would be their last year putting out their beloved Christmas light display in McGregor.

A decision that left many neighbors heartbroken and the couple unsure of what to do with their holiday display.

“We prayed about it and low and behold there was a knock at the door the next day,” said Lana Schmidt.

That knock came from Robert Barben, a member of the Karem Shriners of Waco.

The Karem Shriners of Waco group will be taking over the beloved light display, and giving it a new place to call home.

“For us, we just expect to do those things. We love the fact that we do get to do these things and it’s our way of giving back to the community,” said Karem Shriners board of directors member Robert Barben.

The Schmidt family told 25 News they visited the display’s new home.

“It was perfect,” said Roger Schmidt.

The display will be located at the Karem Shriners campgrounds, expanding nearly 14 acres.

Madison Myers

“We have a wonderful campground down here that’s paved and a pavilion that we can do all kinds of amazing things at,” said Barben.

The Schmidt family is thankful for the group that is keeping their tradition alive.

“They’ll put their own spin on it for their own cause and turn it into a whole new generation of memories for people,” said Lana Schmidt.

But Barben told 25 News those memories will always include the couple who started it all.

“We’re going to create plaques for them so as people walk or drive through the display, they will see these plaques and know that this is the light display from the Schmidt house in McGregor,” said Barben.

Lana and Roger are looking forward to seeing how things will light up in 2025.

“It’ll be different but it will be fun. We’re going to help them with whatever they need,” said Roger Schmidt.

And they are appreciative of the way things worked out.

“I don’t believe we could’ve written a better ending,” said Schmidt.

The display will be open next holiday season at Karem Shriners in Waco located off of 400 Karem Circle.

The event will be free to the public.

