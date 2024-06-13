Hit-and-run suspect in custody a year after Ft. Cavazos soldier and father of 4 left for dead in Killeen

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Brazos County officials confirmed to 25 News that suspect 47-year-old Kristopher Earl Taylor, Junior is in custody on collision involving death charges.

Staff Sergeant Eric Rucker was hit and killed in the early morning hours of June 11, 2023, on East Elms Road in Killeen, Texas.

SSG Rucker's mother told 25 News Taylor's arrest is in connection to her son's death one year ago.

According to SSG Rucker's mom, he got off his motorcycle to retrieve an object when he was struck by a car and left in the roadway.

Taylor is in the Brazos County Detention Facility after his arrest by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday, June 12, according to Brazos County officials.

Taylor has seen a magistrate judge who read him his rights and set his bond.

Taylor is on hold with no bond, according to Brazos County officials.

Bell County has 10 days to pick up Taylor and bring him to Bell County to face charges.

25 News will continue to follow this developing story and have updates online as soon as we get them.