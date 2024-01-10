2 mothers speak after losing their sons in separate Killeen hit and run accidents

KILLEEN, Texas — Eric Rucker was killed in a Killeen hit and run last June, and the person who hit the father of four hasn’t been identified.

His mother is devastated.

Christina Holley says, “It’s taking a toll on us physically, mentally, and emotionally," Christina Holley said.

Sherneatha Youngblood’s son, Christopher Rivers, Junior was also killed in a hit and run in November 2019 in Killeen.

His case was never solved either.

“I can’t keep walking around with bitter hatred and anger — I just wish someone would come forward," Youngblood said.

According to a new study, Texas ranks 10th in the nation when it comes to fatal hit and run crashes.

Out of a total of more than 17,000 fatal crashes, 1,341 were hit and runs — that’s seven percent.

Those statistics are the reality that these mothers deal with.

“For people who leave and don’t render help and leave families wondering, 'How do you rationalize that day in and day out?' — it’s disturbing," Youngblood said.

The study also shows most of those hit and run fatalities happened between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m.

That was the case for both of these mothers.

“Accidents happen, but it’s from a humanistic standpoint — It’s what we do as a human, what we do next," Youngblood said.

Now they just wish for answers.

“It’s horrendous and gut wrenching — not having answers," Holley said.