Local mother of hit and run victim wants an arrest before Christmas

KILLEEN, Texas — One Killeen mother is hoping that police find her son’s hit and run killer before Christmas.

Staff Sergeant Eric Rucker was hit and killed on June 11, and it devastated his mom, Christina Holley.

"I have gone into counseling — a lot of it," Holley said.

There's a roadside memorial where the father of four was killed.

He was riding his motorcycle home when he stopped to retrieve something he dropped, and that’s when he was hit.

Police have not released a picture or video of the car.

Holley tells 25 News she hasn’t heard from police at all, and she wants something done.

“We’re not doing Christmas — there’s a tree put up, but it's not decorated," Holley said.

"We bought lights, but we can’t do it, because the person I’d call is gone.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information. The Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a $10,000 reward.

25 News will provide updates on this story if they become available.