Hillsboro ISD teacher pleads guilty to injury to a child

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — On Tuesday, Matthew Perkins pleaded guilty to injury to a child. Last month, Perkins spanked his stepchild.



“It makes me not want to send my kids to school," said a parent, Hannah Hill.

Those thoughts from local parent Hannah Hill, after hearing about the guilty plea entered on Thursday by Matthew Perkins.

He's the Hillsboro ISD special education teacher charged with injury to a child.

As we first told you last month, court records show Perkins admitted to spanking his stepchild, who is under the age of 14, four times with a wooden paddle, leaving red, pink, and dark purple marks on the child's entire backside.

Perkins told police he was disciplining the child over wet clothing. According to the Hill County District Clerk's Office, Perkins pleaded guilty on Tuesday and was given two years of deferred community supervision. He also cannot go near his stepchild.

The local parents our 25 News crew talked to said they hold teachers to a higher standard than others.

“Especially having a teacher who does that to a kid, where you’re supposed to be able to trust that teacher to teach your kid and help them," said Hill.

“How are they supposed to supervise that child, and you feel safe leaving them there every day?" said parent Kelly Braddock.

Despite entering a guilty plea on Tuesday, several sources confirmed with 25 News that he showed up to work on Wednesday.

We reached out to the district for comment, which said Perkins was placed on administrative leave as soon as the district found out about his guilty plea. However, the district has not made it clear if it's paid or unpaid leave. Our reporter also asked the district to clarify when and how it found out Perkins had pleaded guilty, but they have yet to respond.

REPORTER: This teacher will get two years' probation and community service. No jail time, nothing at all. When you hear that, how do you feel?

"Like justice isn’t served," said Hill.

"That’s ridiculous. Nobody, no. If you think about an adult with battery charges, they usually get 5-10 years. Why wouldn’t an adult who injured a child get jail time?" said Braddock.

An email from the Hill County District Court shows that Perkins' charges can be deferred.

“No child should ever be put through that. They’re defenseless. You’re supposed to be teaching this child that this is a safe place for him," said Hill.

“How is he supposed to trust another adult? How is he even supposed to think, probably? That messes with your psychological aspects," said Braddock.

