Hillsboro Elementary School teacher arrested & charged

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — Matthew Perkins, a special education teacher at Hillsboro Elementary School was turned himself into police on Feb. 11th



Sources confirmed with 25 News that Perkins is still working at the school and teaching unsupervised

Parents are speaking out

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Matthew Perkins, a special education teacher at Hillsboro Elementary is charged with felony injury to a child causing bodily injury leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest.

He turned himself in on Feb. 11th

As of April 8, Perkins name and photo are still listed on the district website — and several people inside the school tell our 25 News crew that he is still teaching at the elementary school.

The district confirms Perkins is still an active teacher, but declined any further comment at this time.

“I expect them to let the parent know what’s going on,," said Hillsboro parent, Luis Antunez.

Luis Antunez said he was unaware that a Hillsboro ISD teacher was arrested, but continues working as a teacher.

“I would want to get my kid out of that classroom. I want answers from the principal or the people in charge of the school," said Antunez.

The arrest warrant shows Perkins admitted to spanking a child under the age of 14 four times with a wooden paddle leaving red, pink, and dark purple marks on the child's entire backside.

Perkins told police he was disciplining the child over wet clothing.

After hearing this another parent said me she's not comfortable with Perkins teaching at the school after his charges.

"I don’t think I should’ve been let in. I think the teacher should have a some kind of consequence instead of being let back into the school. No cameras, no nothing, no other supervision in that classroom," said Ashley C.

Antunez said Perkins should be placed on administrative leave.

“Our kids are in the teacher's hands they spend quite a bit of time as much as the parents do," said Antunez.

