High School football Regional Final round preview

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Regional Finals are here for high school football. And there are still a number of our local teams left, so let's look at some of the match-ups we can look forward to this week.

4A

The La Vega Pirates continue to dominate in Division Two as they beat the Silsbee Tigers 49-21. The 10-3 Pirates will face off against the 10-3 Sealy Tigers in Pflugerville on Friday, at 7 p.m.

3A

The Franklin Lions wrapped up the Hitchcock Bulldogs season in a 35-21 win. Up next for the Lions is a team they are familiar with the Columbus Cardinals. The Lions beat Columbus two seasons ago in the postseason and now we get to see the rematch.

2A

The Axtell Longhorns made history in their match-up against Mildred. After beating the Eagles 35-13, the Longhorns now have made their deepest run of the postseason in program history. The Hamilton Bulldogs also have made their deepest run after defeating the Bobcats.

One season will come to an end as the Longhorns and Bobcats clash in Belton on Friday, at 7 p.m.

1A

It has been the Abbott and Oglesby show. The Abbott Panthers for division one defeated the Aquilla Cougars again to move on. While the Oglesby Tigers took down Richland Springs.

Both teams will be playing on Saturday. For the Panthers, they will face another undefeated team in the Gordon Longhorns in Godley at 6:00 p.m.

Oglesby will travel to Rocket Field at 2 p.m. where the Oakwood Panthers await them.

To see every game happening this week and scores from previous games, click here.

