2024 High School Football Playoffs: Matchups and Results

Here's a look at the matchups and results from teams representing Central Texas and the Brazos Valley in the UIL Football postseason. Scroll down to find previous round results.

BI-DISTRICT ROUND (Week of 11/15)

6A:

Division One:

- MIDWAY PANTHERS (7-3) vs Waxahachie Indians (7-3)

Panther Stadium, Hewitt, Friday 7PM

- TEMPLE WILDCATS (7-3) vs Duncanville Panthers (9-0)

Panther Stadium, Duncanville

Division Two:

- HARKER HEIGHTS KNIGHTS (8-2) vs Lancaster Tigers (4-6)

Leo Buckley Stadium, Killeen, Friday 7PM

- HARKER SHOEMAKER GREY WOLVES (6-4) vs DeSoto Eagles (8-2)

Eagles Stadium, DeSoto, Thursday 7PM

5A:

Division One:

- LAKE BELTON BRONCOS (7-3) vs Midlothian Panthers (8-2)

TBD

- A&M CONSOLIDATED TIGERS (10-0) vs Friendswood Mustangs (4-5)

Tigerland Stadium, College Station, Friday 7PM

- COLLEGE STATION COUGARS (9-1) vs Crosby Cougars (5-5)

Cougar Field, College Station

Division Two:

- BRENHAM CUBS (9-1) vs Texas City Stingarees (5-5)

TBD

- UNIVERSITY TROJANS (7-3) vs Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos (8-2)

TBD

- ELLISON EAGLES (5-5) vs Iowa Colony Pioneers (9-1)

TBD

- BELTON TIGERS (2-8) vs Richmond Randle Lions (10-0)

Traylor Stadium, Rosenberg, Thursday 7PM

4A:

Division One:

- LAMPASAS BADGERS (8-2) vs Pecos Eagles (3-7)

TBD

- NAVASOTA RATTLERS (5-5) vs Houston Yates Lions (8-2)

TBD

Division Two:

- MADISONVILLE MUSTANGS (4-4) vs GATESVILLE HORNETS (5-5)

Tiger Stadium, Rockdale, Friday 7PM

- LA VEGA PIRATES (7-3) vs La Grange Leopards (6-4)

TBD

- ROBINSON ROCKETS (8-2) vs Sealy Tigers (7-3)

Merrill Green Stadium, Bryan, Friday 7:30PM

- CONNALLY CADETS (5-5) vs Bellville Brahmas (7-3)

TBD

- SALADO EAGLES (6-4) vs Devine Warhorses (7-2)

TBD

3A:

Division One:

- MEXIA BLACKCATS (6-4) vs Pilot Point Bearcats (3-7)

TBD

- WHITNEY WILDCATS (6-4) vs Palmer Bulldogs (8-2)

TBD

- FAIRFIELD EAGLES (5-4) vs East Chambers Buccaneers (6-3)

TBD

- TEAGUE LIONS (7-3) vs Orangefield Bobcats (8-2)

TBD

- FRANKLIN LIONS (7-2) vs Hallettsville Brahmas (3-7)

TBD

- TROY TROJANS (9-1) vs Yoakum Bulldogs (6-4)

TBD

- ACADEMY BUMBLEBEES (2-8) vs Hitchcock Bulldogs (8-1)

TBD

- CAMERON YOE YOEMEN (3-7) vs Columbus Cardinals (9-1)

TBD

Division Two:

- CLIFTON CUBS (6-4) vs Wichita Falls City View Mustangs (8-2)

TBD

- ANDERSON-SHIRO FIGHTING OWLS (8-2) vs Troup Tigers (7-3)

TBD

- LEXINGTON EAGLES (9-1) vs Rice Consolidated Raiders (7-3)

TBD

- ROGERS EAGLES (3-7) vs East Bernard Brahmas (9-1)

TBD

2A:

Division One:

- HAMILTON BULLDOGS (10-0) vs TBD

- AXTELL LONGHORNS (9-1) vs Cayuga Wildcats 4-6

TBD

- CENTERVILLE TIGERS (9-1) vs Timpson Bears (5-4)

TBD

- HEARNE EAGLES (3-6) vs Garrison Bulldogs (8-2)

Wildcat Stadium, Palestine, Friday 7PM

- JEWETT LEON COUGARS (6-4) vs Shelbyville Dragons (8-2)

TBD

- MARLIN BULLDOGS (7-3) vs HOLLAND HORNETS (7-3)

TBD

- RIESEL INDIANS (5-5) vs THORNDALE BULLDOGS (7-3)

TBD

- CRAWFORD PIRATES (2-8) vs SAN SABA ARMADILLOS (6-4)

Bulldawg Stadium, Copperas Cove, Friday

- ROSEBUD-LOTT COUGARS (6-4) vs Mason Punchers (9-1)

TBD

Division Two:

- MART PANTHERS (8-2) vs Cumby Trojans (5-5)

TBD

- BREMOND TIGERS (8-2) vs Simms Bowie Pirates (3-7)

TBD

- WORTHAM BULLDOGS (7-3) vs Clarksville Tigers (5-5)

Brownsboro, Friday

- GOLDTHWAITE EAGLES (6-4) vs Maud Cardinals (6-4)

TBD

- SOMERVILLE YEGUAS (9-1) vs Center Point Pirates (4-5) or D’Hanis Cowboys (3-5)

TBD

- BURTON PANTHERS (6-4) vs Brackettville Tigers (6-3)

TBD

- IOLA BULLDOGS (5-5) vs Junction Eagles (9-1)

TBD

1A:

Division One:

- ABBOTT PANTHERS (10-0) vs Chester Yellowjackets (4-4)

Oakwood, Thursday

- AQUILLA COUGARS (9-1) vs Burkeville Mustangs (7-2)

TBD

- JONESBORO EAGLES (8-1) vs Baird Bears (7-3)

TBD

Division Two:

- IREDELL DRAGONS (8-2) vs BYNUM BULLDOGS (2-8)

TBD

OAKWOOD PANTHERS (5-5) vs Three Way School Braves (9-1)

TBD

- OGLESBY TIGERS (8-2) vs Blanket Tigers (8-1-1)

TBD

- EVANT ELKS (4-6) vs Zephyr Bulldogs (9-1)

TBD

- RICHLAND SPRINGS COYOTES (10-0) vs CALVERT TROJANS (3-5)

TBD

- CHEROKEE INDIANS (9-1) vs Rochelle Hornets (4-4)

TBD