'Half-truths': Former Mart ISD superintendent speaks out following TEA hearing

In November 2024, the Mart ISD school board voted 6 to 1 to terminate the contract of Superintendent Betsy Burnett.

The board claims Burnett violated several district policies including disrespecting the board both publicly and in private, along with secretly recording meetings.

"What has been the hardest part about this entire process for you,” 25 news asked Burnett.

"Hearing the words that I've spoken twisted,” said former Mart ISD superintendent Burnett

After three days of going through documents, evidence, and audio at a public hearing by the Texas Education Agency -- former Mart ISD superintendent Betsy Burnett sat down with me to talk to me about her termination.

In the end, she believes she was wrongfully terminated by the school board.

" I worked since January to meet every expectation, regardless of whether I felt like it was overly burdensome or not to meet those expectations,” said Burnett.

Burnett denies several allegations made by the board - including calling board president, Sara Dieke, a "f****** troll.”

"The names I was accused of using are words I would not use even in the most frustrated and passionate moments. I think we all have our go to's and that's not one of mine, so that was shocking to me,” said Burnett.

Burnett also denies secretly recording executive and closed sessions at the district's board meetings.

"I would like those decisions and facts to be made by those legal representatives and the hearing examiner - rather than just hearsay and accusations being made that I may have secretly held on to illegal property because that is definitely not the case,” said Burnett.

Burnett shared the most difficult part of the three day hearing.

" I'm not a politician so I'm not used to hearing sound bites and half-truths spoken about me. That was extremely hurtful,” said Burnett.

No matter the outcome, she also tells 25 news she's hopeful for the future.

" I would love to be back at Mart ISD. I've got hundreds and generations of staff members that I dearly miss that I've had to drive away from every morning which is heartbreaking,” said Burnett.

And she tells 25 news she remains committed to serving her community.

" We have gone through a lot, but at the end of the day the students are what matters at Mart ISD and I know I will do everything I can to make sure we move forward in their best interest,” said Burnett.

There was no decision made at the end of Tuesday’s hearing.

The TEA examiner tells 25 News a ruling is expected to be in near the end of February or early March.

