Firefighters union president weighs in on Waco fire chief resigning abruptly

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco fire chief announced he’s resigning after only five months.

25 News’ Lauren Adams talked to the president of the local firefighters union, who said they’re sad to see him go but will build on what he already implemented. It was a joyous occasion when Chief Scott Walker was sworn in as Waco fire chief in August 2024.

Only five months later, Walker resigned, reportedly to care for family back home in Phoenix, Arizona.

We talked to Brent Weatherby, the Waco Professional Firefighters Association president.

“Chief Walker was the best candidate we could have found," Brent Weatherby said. " We got a home run when hiring him.”

Chief Walker was hired after the previous chief retired following a no-confidence vote.

Chief Walker has only been in Waco a few months, but Weatherby said he’s done many things—first and foremost, being a true leader.

Weatherby said, “He showed true leadership. When I put a statement out yesterday, I said to look at the chief because he shows true leadership from the top. He fosters collaboration from the highest to the bottom.” Weatherby wishes Chief Walker could have stayed 5 to 10 years, but now the city must find a new chief.

“They are looking to do a national search with a hiring firm. In the meantime, we will have an interim, and hopefully, we will build in place and keep what he started and see it fulfilled," Weatherby said.

We talked to the Waco mayor, who said Chief Walker would continue as chief through February 22.

The mayor says an interim will be named before then.