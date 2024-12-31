'Ready to work': Recently elected Falls County Sheriff shares plans, preparations for taking office

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Jason Campbell was recently elected as the Sheriff for Falls County. He tells 25 News he's already started making efforts to improve staffing at the county jail.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As the year comes to an end, newly elected officials are preparing to take on their new positions, one of those being the new Falls County Sheriff, Jason Campbell.

Campbell beat out previous sheriff Joe Lopez during November's election, earning nearly 72 percent of the vote.

25 News sat down with Campbell, who says one of his biggest priorities is the county jail.

"Our jail is the number one priority, we’re going to get that back to where it’s passing standards," Campbell said.

"We’re going to be providing quality, professional and accountable law enforcement to the people of Falls County."

He tells 25 News those efforts have already begun.

“We’ve been putting our staff into place — as a matter of fact, I just came from our HR department and we’re getting our new staff onboarded," he said.

"When I take office tomorrow evening, we will have both a full deputy and jail staff."

Another one of his priorities is safety and security for neighbors.

“I want peoples' kids to be able to grow up in a safe, stable environment," Campbell said.

"I want people to rest assured that when they go to bed at night and when they go to work, that they're going to have the same stuff and their driveway on their property, and no one's going to come and steal it while they're away at work or asleep at night."

Working more than a decade in law enforcement, Campbell believes his experience will help him tackle several issues within the community.

Campbell officially takes office January 1, and he says he’s more than ready to kick things off for the new year.

“I’m glad it's finally here, and I’m ready to get to work for the people of Falls County,” Campbell said.

Before becoming Sheriff, Campbell served six years in the Navy and also spent time as a Texas Game Warden.

