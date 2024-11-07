'Make a difference': Falls County voters elect new Sheriff

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — “Good news for me and good news for the county,” said new Falls County Sheriff, Jason Campbell.

Campbell beat out current Sheriff Joe Lopez , earning nearly 72 percent of the vote.

25 News spoke with Campbell after Tuesday's election, and he says he’s looking forward to the new position.

“I want to bring the same professionalism and accountability that I had with the state and I want the county to be safe for people, their families, and their property,” Campbell said.

Prior to becoming sheriff, Campbell worked 20 years as a game warden and spent time as a deputy in Falls County.

He believes this experience will help him tackle several issues in the county, including getting the jail back in compliance.

“I've got a bunch of ideas, we're gonna start with getting the jail back in compliance," Campbell said.

"I want to attract, retain the most qualified people we can that are going to make a difference with the people of Falls County."

The jail is something Sheriff Lopez tells 25 News he should have focused more on during his time in office.

“What I would’ve liked to see me do is maybe get a better working crew together," said current Falls County Sheriff, Joe Lopez.

"It’s been so hard, but again other counties have had the same issues."

Lopez told 25 News low pay was a factor in the lack of employees at the jail.

But he said a new bill could help solve that problem.

In the Texas Legislature, Senate Bill 22 is a grant program that provides financial assistance to law enforcement and legal representation in rural counties.

“Hopefully that will bring in staff, sometimes I had to hire who I could hire for that headcount," Lopez said.

"I think now that they can see an advance in the payroll that will probably attract others to come back this way."

As for Campbell, he says his focus is on the future.

“I want people that when they lay their head down at night, know that they’re going to wake up and all of their property is going to be there and they are going to be safe,” Campbell said.

