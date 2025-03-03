'We want them to be held accountable': Community reacts to suspension of Marlin police chief

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Police Chief James Hommel was suspended with pay amid an investigation into animal cruelty charges involving him and two others. Community members are calling for accountability from the city.



Marlin City Council suspended Police Chief James Hommel with pay pending an investigation into animal cruelty charges.

Hommel, along with two others, face multiple charges related to abuse, torture, and abandonment of dogs at the city shelter.

Local residents and animal activists demand accountability and justice for the animals, emphasizing the need for convictions.

The city of Marlin called a special meeting Monday morning. The focus -- the employment of Police Chief James Hommel.

"I would like to make a motion to suspend the police chief, with pay, pursuant to his employment contract for a period up to six months subject to the district attorney's investigation,” said Milnes.

Last week 25 News told you how Hommel, along with two others, are facing several charges related to cruelty, torture, and abandonment of dogs at the city animal shelter.

Today, neighbors are reacting to the council's decision.

I'm glad to hear that he was suspended. We hope that we get a fair shake and that it actually goes through the court system, not a plea deal. The fight is not over until we have actual convictions,” said Animal activist Joy Bastow.

"I'm hoping a conviction is made so we can let people in Falls County know that just because you hold a position or you're an elected official, if you break the law there are consequences. Accountability is what we need here in the city of Marlin,” said Marlin Resident Bridgette Burleson.

Telling 25 News' Madison Myers it's one step closer to justice for the Marlin dogs.

"I am relieved that we are at this point and looking forward to a better point in the future, a just point and not a covering up point,” said animal activist Debra Wells.

Chief Hommel, along with former animal control officer Nicole Grams and city code enforcer Robert Thomas, are all faced with one felony and nine misdemeanors.

"We want them to be held accountable for the rest of their lives and that means a conviction,” said Bastow.

Regardless of the outcome neighbors tell 25 News they just want accountability from city leaders and justice for the dogs.

" There's a lot of buddy, buddy systems, everyone's involved but hopefully everything will play out how it should play out for the justice of the dogs,” said Wells.

