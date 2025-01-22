'Please be patient': Marlin Mayor addresses concerns over water issues

MARLIN, Texas — Tuesday night several neighbors in Marlin reported having no water, and the city then informed them that there were at least 13 active leaks. 25 News spoke with Mayor Susan Byrd who addressed concerns.



Our neighbors in Marlin are once again facing water issues.

Marlin Mayor Byrd said the city is looking forward to funds from Proposition 6, FEMA, and the federal government.

Mayor Byrd confirmed with 25 News that Tuesday night she wrote another declaration of disaster, in hopes of receiving more assistance and funds from the state.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

" I'm used to it which is sad, I feel like Marlin is starting to look like a third-world city,” Marlin resident Dustin Ulmer said.

Tuesday night several neighbors reported having no water and the city then informed them that there were at least thirteen activeleaks.

Crews in the community can be seen making improvements.

"We have an antique infrastructure system that has leaked for years, this is not new. For years they have been putting band-aids on it because they have not had appropriate financing from the state or federal government to do otherwise,” Marlin Mayor Susan Byrd said.

25 News sat down with Marlin Mayor Susan Byrd who said the city and crews are making efforts to solve the problem.

"We are working diligently to try and get the repairs done but at this stage of the game it's pretty much a band-aid without having sufficient funds from the state or federal government,” Byrd said.

But 25 News spent time with one neighbor who says he's had enough.

" It's frustrating, saddening, disheartening. It's like they don't care,” Ulmer said.

But until then —

" We're going to do the repairs, we just have to get the pressure back up and fix the leaks. Everybody should still be conserving a few days after that so we can get the towers filled,” said Byrd.

And Mayor Byrd has another message for our neighbors.

"Please just be patient. I know everybody says our bills should be adjusted but when you're not using water, you're not getting billed for it, so that doesn't fly."

Thanking other local cities like Waco and Rosebud for their assistance.

" They can't do it by themselves so our neighbors have been generously chipping in to help us and we are so very grateful for that,” Byrd said.

Mayor Byrd confirmed with 25 News that Tuesday night she wrote another declaration of disaster, in hopes of receiving more assistance and funds from the state. You can find a copy of that declaration here.

Below is the full interview with Mayor Susan Byrd discussing Marlin water issues.

Exclusive: Marlin Mayor speaks on water issues

