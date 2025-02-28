Marlin residents launch civic class to boost voter turnout ahead of May election

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — A Marlin group launched a civic classes to encourage voter participation ahead of the May election. With historically low voter turnout, the group aims to inspire residents to go vote.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“This is a privilege that’s not free — it was paid for by blood, sweat and tears,” said Marlin resident, Sonia Ponce.

The next election day is in May, but a local group is already encouraging neighbors to get out and show up to the polls.

Marlin resident and former city council member, Sonia Ponce, shared with 25 News why she decided to start a civic class in the community.

“There’s a lot of information on our Facebook page that would lead people to believe that Marlin is just a horrible place, and I really wanted to dispel that," Ponce said.

"I wanted citizens to be proud of their community."

The class focuses on encouraging and educating neighbors on how to vote.

“The best way to exercise your voice is to get out there and vote," said Marlin resident, Sara Payne.

"I think it is a part of our obligation as American citizens to be involved in our community."

This is something the group says Marlin neighbors could improve upon — historically, voter turnout in Falls county has been low.

For example, last March, there were 10,254 registered voters for the primary election, but only 23.23 percent actually cast ballots.

25 News spoke to longtime Marlin resident Pam Kelly, who says there’s a lot on the line during the upcoming May election.

“It does not matter if you are the most wealthy person in town or if you don’t have two nickels to rub together — you have one vote and it weighs the same,” Kelly said.

Currently, the seats in precincts one,three and five are up for grabs, along with the race for mayor.

“There have been a lot of issues that people are upset about in Marlin," Kelly said.

"The animal issue is huge to a lot of us, the water issue is huge because it touches just about everybody and the infrastructure is huge because we all suffer through it."

The group holds classes every third Thursday of the month at 7:00 p.m. and voter registration days every third Saturday at 3:00 p.m. — both held at the Marlin Public Library located off of 400 Oak Street.

Regardless of who wins the upcoming local election, 25 News is told this is an opportunity for our community to come together.

“I invite everybody to come and listen and learn — this is not based on who’s right or who’s wrong, this is based on the facts of what has happened historically here in Marlin and how we can do better,” Ponce said.

