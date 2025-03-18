Marlin neighbors hopeful as water system repairs progress amid financial concerns

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin faces financial challenges, including a potential default on $1.8 million in loans, while working to fix its water distribution system. Residents are hopeful as repairs and progress continue.



Marlin is facing financial struggles, including the potential default on $1.8 million in loans

The city is working on repairing its water distribution system, with 68 repairs made in February

Residents are hopeful as progress continues, with city leaders addressing concerns at recent meetings

Back in January, 25 News told a story about the city of Marlin issuing a Declaration of Disaster in response to ongoing issues with the city's water distribution system.

It was initially issued on December 10th but was then extended 30 more days, the city claimed the extension would allow them to continue using state resources — leaving community members with lots of questions and concerns.

"We really want to see the answers, structure , and discipline of what needs to happen,” said Falls County resident Marjorie Weathers.

But during a city council meeting last week, a representative from the Texas Water Development Board shared information and concerns about the city's financial state.

"I am here this evening because of concerns the city is encountering with both compliance and economic challenges, specifically, the city is not properly funding the required interest fund account,” said a representative from the Texas Water Development Board.

— and sharing that the city is near a default on $1.8 million in loans.

"The inability to properly fund the interest sinking fund would increase the risk of defaulting. A default can not and should not happen. A default would cause untold hardships on the citizens of Marlin,” said a representative from the Texas Water Development Board.

During that same meeting, representatives also assisted the city in filling out information for Proposition 6.

“They say they are doing it but did they actually fill it out, submit it and do it the right way,” Weathers said.

The city manager shared updates , telling neighbors that a total of 68 water distribution and repairs were made in the month of February and 30 repairs were made to city sewer lines.

Neighbors tell 25 News they’re glad to see progress being done and they’re feeling hopeful for the future.

“This is amazing, someone is finally listening to us and somebody is finally actually doing something about it,” Weathers said.

