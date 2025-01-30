City of Marlin to extend Declaration of Disaster another 30 days following ongoing water issues

MARLIN, Texas — Earlier this month, Marlin issued a disaster declaration following widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property resulting from damages to the city’s water distribution.

Thursday afternoon, the city held an emergency city council meeting, extending that declaration for another 30 days.

The city says extending the declaration allows them to continue using resources provided to them by the state.

Marlin previously declared a disaster on Dec.10 following severe water distribution failures.

For more information on Tuesday’s disaster declaration, click here.

