Marlin mothers offer settlement in Marlin ISD lawsuit against superintendent, school district

25 News spoke to both parents who filed the lawsuit against Marlin ISD and the superintendent last July.

The parents are alleging that the district changed grades, and they say they’ve offered a settlement.

To hear the story with all of the details regarding the lawsuit, watch here:

Marlin parents offer settlement offer in Marlin ISD lawsuit

Monica Johnson’s daughter Me’kia Mouling was supposed to be valedictorian of Marlin in 2023, but she claims Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson changed her daughters grades from a 93 to 86, which dropped her GPA from 3.8 to 3.6.

"Six days before graduation she was told she would no longer be valedictorian — of course that devastated us," Johnson said.

Brandolyn Jones claims Dr. Henson changed her youngest son’s grades from an 80 to a 20, and failed to provide accommodations for his learning disabilities.

She tells 25 News her oldest son, who had straight A’s, had his grade average changed.

"Six days after the last day of school it was changed to 72 and 76," Jones said.

She claims that dropped his GPA and made it harder to get scholarships.

The two mothers filed the lawsuit a year ago, and now their the attorney Janelle Davis says she’s filed a settlement offer, to meet the settlement deadline a judge had set.

"I think they’ll respond, but in general schools are reticent to settle, because they have confidence under state law in Texas," Davis said.

"That creates a lot of arrogance from school districts and attorneys."

The details of the settlement are confidential, but both moms explain what they want.

"First, I would like for them to say she was the sole valedictorian for 2023," Johnson said.

"As long as grades are restored," Jones said.

25 News reached out to Dr. Henson who sent a statement which reads:

"The multitude of claims and accusations targeted at me by Monica Johnson and Brandolyn Jones since May 2023 are without merit and devoid of any supporting documentation and evidence. Despite their deliberate efforts to tarnish my reputation with knowingly false information, the Board and I remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering the highest quality education for the students of the Marlin Independent School District. Given the prevalence of misleading and defamatory statements shared on social media and through various news outlets, Marlin ISD will continue to pursue the legal process to protect the integrity of our district, its students, staff, and community.”

If the settlement offer isn’t accepted, trial date is set for Dec. 8.