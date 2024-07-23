Upset parents sue Marlin ISD, claiming superintendent unjustly changed grades

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin ISD parents are following through on their lawsuit against Marlin ISD and the superintendent.

25 News spoke to both parents and they say Dr. Darryl Henson, the superintendent, is changing grades.

Me’kia Mouling is now a student at Texas A&M University, but in 2023, she was the valedictorian at Marlin High School.

Her mother claims Dr. Henson unfairly changed her daughter’s grades.

“Henson recalculated grades, and she didn’t understand but it moved her to number three," Monica Johnson said.

She says Dr. Henson ultimately changed it back, but said she was tied with another student for valedictorian.

Brandolyn Jones has two students who were at Marlin High School in 2023, and she says both students' grades were unjustly lowered.

Her youngest son’s were changed drastically.

“His science grade changed from B average to 20's for the entire year — even more shocking, his real teacher was changed to a man who was dead," Jones said.

Both mothers contacted a lawyer who filed a lawsuit against Dr. Henson earlier this year, documenting several claims including first amendment retaliation with damages of upwards of a million dollars.

“I want justice — I want my sons grades restored back to what they were," Jones said.

Brandolyn’s oldest son is at the University of Louisiana at Lafeyette, but she moved her youngest son out of Marlin ISD because she couldn’t take the alleged dishonesty of Marlin ISD.

Monica Johnson still has a son at Marlin High School, and says his 2024 rank dropped from 13th position to 28.

“He’s still retaliating because we’re suing him, but it’s harassment, so everyday I’m terrified what is he going to do today," Johnson said.

"I check weekly just so I can keep up with it — I don’t feel like I should have to do that.”

25 News reached out to the superintendent, and he says he cannot comment based on ongoing litigation.

He sent board documents from 2023, showing that the grades were updated and modified based off of school board policy.

Click here to see some of those documents.