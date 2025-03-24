Marlin community rallies to support family after devastating fire

MARLIN, Texas — The Marlin community held a benefit for the Martinez family after they lost everything in a recent fire. 25 News meteorologists explain how windy conditions are increasing fire risks in Central Texas.



The Marlin community hosted a benefit to support the Martinez family, who lost their home in a recent fire.

Fire crews from surrounding areas have battled multiple fires in Central Texas, fueled by gusty winds and dry conditions.

25 News Chief Meteorologist Matt Hines explains how recent weather patterns are heightening fire risks in the region.

Community members in Marlin came together Sunday afternoon for a benefit for the Martinez family.

They are longtime Marlin residents who lost everything in a recent fire fueled by high winds.

"It's scary because you don't know,” said Marlin neighbor Salina Martinez.

25 News spoke to Salina Martinez, who organized the event for her family.

"They lost everything, they lost everything. I immediately got on Facebook to plan, it's the go to thing now,” said Martinez.

But the fires are affecting more than just the Martinez family, earlier this month 25 News received these photos by Falls County Sheriff Jason Campbell.

Fire crews from Marlin, Golinda, Robinson and Lott worked to put out a massive fire, another fueled by gusty winds.

Also this month, Central Texas faced a haboob, an intense dust storm carried by wind, something many of our neighbors had never seen before.

"March is usually a very windy month for the state of Texas,” said 25 News Chief Meteorologist Matt Hines.

Hines explained the recent windy weather.

"It's a combination of things that happen. We got low relative humidity values, then we get the wind on top of that, then we aren't greening up as fast because we haven't seen as much rain."

"There are multiple things that have happened to increase the fire danger here across the area,” said Hines.

The intensity is a little higher than usual.

"The storm systems have been just far enough south where we have seen the intense wind. Usually these kinds of winds blow across the panhandle, West Texas, and up into Oklahoma but since they've been just a tad further south, we're seeing the wind blow here really hard,” Hines said.

As for the Martinez family, they say they're just grateful for a community helping them while they're in need.

"As you can see they know me, they know my family. Our family is pretty well known in Marlin and we've been in Marlin all of our lives so it's helpful and heartwarming knowing that they're coming here to help us,” said Martinez.

A GoFundme for the family can be found here.

