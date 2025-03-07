Talk of the Neighborhood: Haboobs

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — 25 News' Shardae LaRae finds out what the 'Talk of the Neighborhood' is this week. And not surprisingly, it's the weather.



A haboob is a type of intense dust storm carried by the wind of a weather front.

Many neighbors in Central Texas had not experienced a haboob before.

Talk of the Neighbor with Shardae LaRae - March 7

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"Do you know what haboob is?" Shardae asked.

The group responded, "No!"

"Have you ever seen anything like it?" asked Shardae to another neighbor.

He said, "Once before, maybe not quite as bad, but we have had the storm to make it this far, but it's been many, many years."

Another neighbor exclaimed, "It's like really yellow and gloomy and I was like, wait, -- is there gonna be a tornado?"

Shardae asks, "Are you from Waco?"

He responded, "I'm from near Mexia."

"OK. And so have you ever experienced or seen anything like that in this area?"

"Oh no."

"But you know it's there because it's all over your cars and all over, uh, you know, it's. Just kind of settled in on everything."

"We're on motorcycles and we everything we came through it all and it was cold too the cold wind blowing all that dust around there was one time that we went through, we were blinded. I couldn't see the road anymore."

Another woman said, "I'm from Waco, so I've I've never seen any. Obviously, I'm really not that old but I've never seen anything like that like there have been like dust times where there were a lot of dust, but I've never seen it make the sky yellow."

"And like the like couple weeks ago it was like cold and we were like, OK, it's like freezing now and then all of a sudden it's like, oh, here's all this wind and the dust and the rain and then now it's like beautiful outside and like Texas can never decide what it wants to do."