City of Marlin back on Stage 4 water conservation plan

MARLIN, Texas — “When the water is off they tell us to preserve water, but how can you preserve something that you don’t have? How can we boil something that we do not have?” Marlin resident Doris McCormick asked.

People in Marlin are filled with frustration after two weeks of living under a boil water notice.

Last week, Marlin went over six days without water after freezing temperatures.

The city said crews repaired leaks Wednesday, but people are still under tight restrictions.

“They’re telling us it’s consistent due to a plumbing problem. The rust is in the lines, it’s corroded, they’re collapsing and we just wanted a solution to the problem,” McCormick said.

The city said that they are working to refill their three water towers.

McCormick told 25 News' Madison Myers this isn’t the first time the city has had water issues.

“There should be some type of plan in order for us to not constantly go through the same repeating cycle of no water or boil notice,” McCormick said.

For some who’ve called Marlin home for years—they’ve reached their breaking point.

“Even when we are not under a boil notice, we’re under a boil notice. We’ve never been able to drink the water or cook with the water,” McCormick said.

Marlin ISD resumed school as normal this week.

The city said the water conservation plan will remain in place until further notice.

“The whole residence of Marlin—think of the elderly, think of the children, think of the hospitals, the restaurants—it’s hard for everyone right now,” McCormick said.

