The city of Marlin still without water 48 hours later

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin has been under a boil water notice since early Tuesday. Hundreds of residents are still without any water. The mayor said there's no estimate of when water will be restored.



The city of Marlin has been without water for over 48 hours

The city gave out bottled water to residents in the area.

Mayor Susan Byrd says there's no estimate of when water will be restored.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“No showers. We’re worrying about which pipes are broken or if it’s on our end or the city’s end,” Marlin resident Linda Halverson said.

The Halversons are one of many residents in Marlin that have gone without water for over 48 hours.

Hundreds gathered at the local Fire Station #2 at 911 Live Oak to pick up bottled water from the city.

“The water that is coming out of the tap is brown and full of mineral deposits and we were running the water in the sink so the water wouldn’t freeze and now we got stains in the sink,” Halverson said.

The mayor tells me there’s no timeline on when water will be restored.

“Right now it’s a pressure issue based on leaks as it thaws out today we’ll discover more and more leaks. Right now they’re working on four different leaks all over the city,” Marlin Mayor Susan Byrd said.

“It really kind of depends on mother nature right now to tell you the truth. If it freezes again with a hard freeze again we’re gonna have more expansion and contractions going on our pipes and we’ll address it as fast as we can and they are addressing it as fast as they can."

Marlin ISD also canceled school for the second day in a row due to the boil water notice.

“They’re trying but we got another front coming in. It’s a nice day today but it’s coming in tonight,” Byrd said.

The city of Marlin is now under a Stage 4 water conservation plan.

Once the water service is restored, the boil water notice will remain in effect.