Hundreds of residents without water in Marlin

MARLIN, Texas — “We used just bottled water to brush our teeth this morning. That was very frustrating. And the other problem, when you're trying to flush a commode the sewage lines are frozen also,” Marlin resident Larry Fischer said.

With residents without water since early Tuesday, the City of Marlin is planning to hand out bottled water on Thursday.

As things stand now, most of the city remains under a boil water notice.

“You don’t really wanna drink the water but you need it for bathing and you need it for washing clothes,” Fischer said.

Several local business and fast food chains remain closed – with signs on doors explaining why they aren't open.

All Marlin ISD schools were closed Wednesday – and there’s no word on when they will reopen.

An exact cause for the outage is not known, but the city said the freezing temperatures this week are likely to blame.

The bottled water distribution will take place Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fire Station #2 located at 911 Live Oak Street.

You must bring your driver’s license, utility bill or water bill for verification of residency.

“My prayers are that they’ll get resolution and get things going and that they’ll make positive steps for the community,” Fischer said.