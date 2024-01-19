Marlin residents without water for 5th day after a city pipe burst

MARLIN, Texas — Some Marlin residents are going on day five with no water, after the city’s pipe’s burst during freezing weather.

25 News spoke to one resident who still has no water.

Journey Scott has been living without water for the last week.

“It’s horrible — I barely have any water, and when I do it drips slow, and we haven’t had water for a week, so we have to go other places," Scott said.

"It’s sad and expensive.”

The city gave out free bottled water earlier this week, but she didn’t get any.

“The resources are taken up so fast," Scott said.

Just driving around town, signs say out of water.

Even the McDonald’s in town was shut down yesterday due to no water, but is back open today.

Marlin resident Keith Alston was without water earlier this week.

“It went out Tuesday due to the freeze and the city’s pipes," Alston said.

"It came back on but the volume started slowing.”

He finally got water back on yesterday.

“It started picking up, then the pressure would drop off — today it seems fairly normal.”

As for Journey Scott, she’s hoping her water comes back on soon.

"It’s not helpful — I ask the City of Marlin to do better. Please.”

The city tells 25 News they are working to repair the pipes and get the water on as fast as possible.