Falls County community gives positive feedback on new app launched by sheriff's office

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“We need to be connected with the community and this gives us that ability,” said Falls County Sheriff Jason Campbell.

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out, and inviting you to reach back, on the new ‘Sheriff Connect’ app.

The app is designed to keep the community informed and up to date with what’s happening in the area.

“We’re in 2025 and most everybody has an app so it just makes sense,” said Campbell.

Sheriff Campbell said the idea came directly from community feedback and that our neighbors wanted more direct communication from local law enforcement.

“We were looking for a way to connect with the citizens of Falls County and keep them informed of important events that concern them,” said Campbell.

The app offers a range of features including real-time emergency alerts, a searchable database of registered sex offenders and information and updates for families of inmates in the jail.

Sheriff Campbell walked 25 News' Madison Myers through the app, showing how users can navigate its features.

And it’s already being put to use.

Just last week, the app sent out this alert about a major crash on FM 712, helping keep our neighbors safe and aware.

“We know it’s working, we know people are seeing it and that’s the intended effect,” said Campbell.

The Sheriff Connect App is free and available both in the Apple store and Google play store for our neighbors to download.

