McGregor mum contest brings local businesses and community together

MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — McGregor businesses went all out for homecoming, creating massive mums that brought the community together.



McGregor Chamber of Commerce hosted a homecoming mum contest for local businesses.

The VIBE boutique took first place with a mum that took seven days to create.

Neighbor Kelly Smith crafted over 50 mums this year, including one measuring 9 feet by 4 feet

“We did one last, the community really loved it, so when the opportunity came to do it again we were like this one needs to be bigger and better,” said Jennifer Hernandez who works at The Vibe boutique in McGregor.

It’s one of Texas's most beloved homecoming traditions…

Mums — and this year, McGregor went bigger than ever.

“This took us about seven work days,” said Kristen Olvera, who works at The Vibe boutique in McGregor.

Local businesses joined in the fun, thanks to a mum decorating contest hosted by the McGregor Chamber of Commerce.

And this year’s winner? a local boutique — the vibe.

“We enjoy McGregor and the community and this is our way of showing our love and spirit so we ended up doing this,” Olvera said.

And just down the road at Niemeir Feed & Grain - another massive mum.

“9 feet by 4,” said Kelly Smith, owner of Kelly’s creations.

Put together by Kelly Smith - one of our neighbors who’s created more than 50 mums this year alone.

“It is so stress relieving for me, I can sit there and the world goes away, I don’t worry about anything else,” Smith said.

But for Kelly, it’s about more than just ribbons and sparkle — it’s about connecting our community.

“Tying it all together into one thing and seeing the smile on someone’s face when they see it is my favorite part,” Smith said.

