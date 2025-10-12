Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo wraps Up with record crowds and new attractions

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo wrapped up after drawing record crowds and debuting exciting new events.



Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo attracted over 200,000 visitors this year.

New events included the Mexican Spectacular and chuckwagon races.

Organizers call the event a success and are already planning for next year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After more than a week of fair, food and fun, the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo is coming to an end.

And organizers are reflecting on a year they say was one for the books.

“I would say that everything has been smooth. We started off hearing that word and it has not stopped since we’ve gone through the whole fair. For those 19 days for things to go smoothly, we feel good as a staff,” said Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo Operations Manager Jarrod Metzgar.

This year’s fair featured eight nights of live music and nine rodeo performances — including a first-ever event: The Mexican Spectacular.

Madison Myers Mexican Spectacular

Also new this year - the chuckwagon races.

“If you’re sitting close to the arena you are going to get dirt on you, they sling the dirt and that was the shocker because people were dusting themselves off, but they go so fast and they were so exciting,” said Metzgar.

With more than 90 vendors and over 200,000 visitors, organizers are calling this year’s fair a huge success.

Madison Myers The Mexican Spectacular

“We’ve seen some of the largest crowds out here for some of our concerts. Our livestock show set records this year with the amount of people attending from all over the state so that has been a neat thing to watch,” said Metzgar.

And already looking forward to next year.

“ I have about 4 pages of notes already. We’re always looking for ways to improve what we have. We’ve got a great product, but there is always room for improvement, so we’ve already started on next year,” Metzgar said.

