Falls County Sheriff's Office launches new 'Sheriff Connect App'

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Falls County Sheriff's Office announced it's launching a new app to help connect, communicate, and keep neighbors safe, through the Sheriff Connect App.

The new app offers resources like jail bookings and inmates, livestock registration forms, sex offender lists and more.

"Our mission has always been to serve and protect the residents of Falls County, and this app is another step frward in making sure you have the information you need, when you need it," the sheriff's office said.

Click here to download the Sheriff Connect app, now available on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.