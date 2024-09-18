Expecting mother, widow of Waco police officer shares their story and her journey ahead

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A lone tragedy has broken the hearts of many across Central Texas and beyond.

Last month, 25 News shared a story about the passing of a Waco police officer who leaves behind a widow that’s expecting the couple’s second child.

Widow Tammika Thompson spoke exclusively with 25News' Bobby Poitevint in her first interview since her husband's passing.

While 25 News is respecting her wishes to not talk about her late husband’s death, she did open up about what made him special and how her life has been turned upside down.

"I had a miscarriage in April of this year — yeah, that was tough," Tammika said.

She is now expecting a second child but this time without her husband, Jesus Cano, who also went by Jesse, who was born and raised in Central Texas.

Jesse was her best friend, and the two loved spending time together and with children through ministry and volunteer efforts.

"He’s just a really good person," Tammika said.

Children were a big part of his life — Jesse worked with children as a Waco police officer, and was excited about being a dad.

"He was already planning things out in his head — he was very convinced that this baby was gonna be a boy," Tammika said.

She was looking forward to celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary in February — now, she’s just trying to sort through her emotions.

"I really don’t know what triggers me — I’m kind of finding out as I go along," Tammika said.

On top of all this, she’s having to move out of the couple’s apartment.

Jesse was a courtesy officer at their Waco apartment complex, and while she’s grateful for apartment management working with her in the wake of his absence, that courtesy extension can only go so far.

The house wife and Canadian is also looking into going to school to get her CDLs.

Right now, she’s working to move forward with what’s going to be best for her and her baby.

"I just don’t know in this economy, how me getting a job at like Starbucks is going to be enough for me to buy cribs and strollers, diapers and wipes and pay market rent," Tammika said.

"It would be very tight, and because I’m an immigrant, it’s not like I can apply for subsidies and food stamps or anything like that.”

She’s hopeful things will get better with time, but for now she’s taking it day-by-day.

Tammika says she does plan to stay with a friend for a little while and go to therapy.

She says she has a strong support system around that has included family, friends and the Waco Police Department.

For anyone who is looking to help financially, click here for a GoFundMe that supports Tammika.

