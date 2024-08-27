Waco police mourn officer who passed away

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Police Department announced the passing of Officer Jesus “Jesse” Cano Tuesday morning. According to his obituary, Cano died Friday, August 23. He was 32.

"Jesse grew up in Waco and is a graduate of Waco High School. He continued his education at the University of Texas at Austin, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History. He joined the Texas National Guard and served in Egypt.

Afterward, he began working for the Waco Police Department. He began his career as a dispatch team member in March 2016. Cano was then hired as a Police Recruit and entered the 70th Waco Police Academy.

"He took great pride in mentoring Waco youth, on and off duty. Jesse patrolled his neighborhood for several years and was a harbinger of justice on behalf of countless victims of crime," reads the statement in Cano's memory.

Cano was involved with the Blue Guardian Organization, served as a SWAT Operator, and mentored others Field Training Officer. In 2019, he received the Certificate of Civic Achievement and was nominated for Officer of the Year in 2022.

"Jesse was a devoted son, brother, husband, and cherished friend. Words cannot express how much he will be missed."

The 100 Club Heart of Texas is collecting donations for Cano's surviving spouse, Tammika. To donate, visit this link and click the donate button. Designate Tammika in the "write a note" section.

Donations can also be sent to the 100 Club Heart of Texas at P.O. Box 21990, Waco, Texas 76702. All donations will be delivered to Tammika October 1.

A funeral service is set for 11 a.m. Friday, August 30. It will be held at the Greater Waco Baptist Church.