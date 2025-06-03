Dozens attend vigil for dead cats found 'hung' near Baylor University

Dozens of neighbors attended a vigil Monday night to honor the cats "found hung" in Waco almost two weeks after they were originally discovered near Baylor University campus.

Animal Birth Control Clinic held the public vigil in memory of the two cats, adding that the gathering "benefits individuals affected by this inhumane act" with "hopes to improve the standing quality of life of community cats," according to a press release by the ABC Clinic.

Monday's gathering featured guest speakers and neighbors who say they are united by a shared love for animals.

The public community cat vigil was held at the Council Acres Park from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

An arrest in the case has been made, and you can read more by clicking here.

