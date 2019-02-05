1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Local News
In-Depth
National
Coronavirus
Positively Central Texas
Traveling Texas with Ann Harder
First to the Fight
First On 25
Two Americas
Business
Luby's Massacre: 30 Years Later
Weather
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Alerts
25 News Storm Tracker
25 News Weather Ready
Weather Cams
Traffic
Hometown
McLennan County
Brazos County
Bell County
Fort Hood
Texas
#25Cares
Videos
Sports
Red Zone: High School Football 2022
High School Sports
CTX College Sports
Baylor Bears
Texas A&M Aggies
National Sports
Contests
TV Listings
Community Calendar
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
KXXV Partnership Events
KXXV Job Postings
Give a Child a Book
News Literacy Project
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
JT Roome
Social
Weather
7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019