Baylor prevails against Albany 69-10

WACO, Texas — For over 240 days, Baylor fans have waited for college football to return to Waco, and today the wait was worth it.

A tradition like no other, the new Baylor freshman storm the field for the first home game of the season.

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen started the game by faking a hand-off and launching a pass to Monaray Baldwin for a 47-yard touchdown, giving Baylor the lead 7 to 0.

Baylor jumped to a 14-0 lead after Shapen pitched the ball to running back Craig Williams, who ran it in for a 4-yard touchdown.

Albany quarterback Reese Poffenbarger answered with a pass to the corner of the end-zone where he found his man Julian Hicks for a 17-yard touchdown, making the score 21-7.

Shapen and the Bears; however, responded with a 38-yard touchdown pass to Hal Presley, extending their lead to 28-7.

With one second left in the first half, Shapen went for a 1-yard touchdown to make the score 35-7 at halftime.

Baylor ends up winning the game 69-10