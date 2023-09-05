25 News team of Unger, Leh, Roome on hand for Paxton impeachment trial

AUSTIN, Texas – 25 News has evening anchor Todd Unger, reporter Dominique Leh and photographer JT Roome on hand for the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

THE LATEST

To sum up this morning in the Paxton impeachment trial:

- We're officially proceeding to trial.

- Senate voted to deny all of Paxton's pretrial motions to dismiss articles. The closest vote was 20-10.

So far, senators overwhelmingly rejecting pretrial motions by Paxton's legal team to throw out particular charges or potential evidence.



