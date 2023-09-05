Watch Now
25 News team of Unger, Leh, Roome on hand for Paxton impeachment trial

REUTERS/Bill Clark
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton at a press conference in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016. Photo credit: REUTERS/Bill Clark
Posted at 10:51 AM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 12:35:19-04

AUSTIN, Texas – 25 News has evening anchor Todd Unger, reporter Dominique Leh and photographer JT Roome on hand for the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

THE LATEST

#LIVE coverage of the trial is being shared on Facebook:

More from the KXXV news team on the Paxton trial:

