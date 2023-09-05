25 News team of Unger, Leh, Roome on hand for Paxton impeachment trial

AUSTIN, Texas – 25 News has evening anchor Todd Unger, reporter Dominique Leh and photographer JT Roome on hand for the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
THE LATEST
To sum up this morning in the Paxton impeachment trial:— Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) September 5, 2023
- We're officially proceeding to trial.
- Senate voted to deny all of Paxton's pretrial motions to dismiss articles. The closest vote was 20-10.
- @DanPatrick ruled Paxton cannot be compelled to testify. #txlege
More from the KXXV news team on the Paxton trial:
So far, senators overwhelmingly rejecting pretrial motions by Paxton's legal team to throw out particular charges or potential evidence.— Todd Unger (@ToddNEWS) September 5, 2023
We're going thru 20+ motions by defense...@25NewsKXXV https://t.co/lZzWi4KgU0
As state senators get "sworn in" inside the Senate chambers, rest of the cap remains largely quiet on this 1st day of #KenPaxton impeachment trial. Public who didn't make it into the gallery seating has filed on out for now. @25NewsKXXV pic.twitter.com/mwxOLoYsRx— Todd Unger (@ToddNEWS) September 5, 2023