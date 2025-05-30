Arrest made in disturbing cat cruelty case in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Authorities have arrested James Barnes, 22, in connection with the hanging of cats in Waco. Barnes was booked into the McLennan County Jail on May 30 on charges of cruelty to non-livestock animals.
Baylor University students living near the corner of 9th and Bagby were shocked to discover two cats hanging from power lines on May 21, leading to an investigation.
Baylor University is aware that a former Baylor student has turned himself in to the Waco Police Department – taking responsibility for a situation the University maintains is abhorrent and does not reflect Baylor’s Christian values. We can confirm the individual graduated on May 17, and any other questions regarding the individual should be directed to the Waco Police Department.
