Gang members arrested in Hamilton County

Authorities arrested three confirmed gang members in Hamilton County after a multiple-agency response Monday. A total of five people were arrested, with seven adults detained.

On Tuesday, The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook and said investigators received a tip about someone with outstanding felony warrants on Sunday. During the investigation, they learned the person might also have narcotics and firearms.

The Facebook post reads, with support from the Department of Public Safety Gang Unit, deputies set up surveillance on a residence in the 500 block of FM 1241.

The person was confirmed to be at the location on Monday and due to the "potential presence of firearms" and the subject’s "confrontational history with law enforcement", the Erath County SWAT team assisted in serving the arrest warrant.

During the operation, methamphetamine was found in "plain view" and seven adults were detained, according to the sheriff's office.

Five people were arrested on charges related to possession of a controlled substance and following the arrest, investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence.

The following was uncovered:



Over 59 grams of methamphetamine (packaged for distribution)

1 pound of marijuana (packaged for distribution)

A loaded firearm

Over $4,100 in cash

The DPS Gang Unit said they also identified three of the arrested people as confirmed gang members.

HCSO said that all subjects were booked into the county Jail without incident. Suspects' names are being withheld at this time, due to pending investigations, according to the Facebook post.

The sheriff's office added "We thank all agencies involved for their coordination and commitment to keeping our communities safe."

